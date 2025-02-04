Violence Escalates at West Bank Checkpoint: Shooting Leaves Six Injured
Six people were injured in a checkpoint shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. An attacker fired at soldiers, prompting return fire that resulted in the attacker's death. The attack is part of increased violence following a recent Hamas-triggered conflict. Ongoing Israeli military operations in Jenin aim to curb militant activity.
- Country:
- Israel
In a dramatic escalation of violence, at least six people were injured during a shooting attack at a checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Tuesday morning. According to Israeli military sources, the attacker opened fire on soldiers at the Tayasir checkpoint, located in the northern West Bank. A tense exchange of gunfire ensued, ending with the attacker's death.
Israeli hospitals have confirmed receiving six individuals wounded in the attack, including soldiers with at least two reported critically injured. However, neither Hamas nor the Islamic Jihad militant group has claimed responsibility, although both have praised the attack.
This incident follows an extensive Israeli military operation over the past weeks in nearby Jenin, aimed at dismantling militant networks. The operation has led to significant damage and numerous casualties. Palestinian health authorities have reported at least 20 Palestinians killed since the military actions commenced, as tensions continue to rise after Hamas' recent attack from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
