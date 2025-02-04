Left Menu

SFIO's Growing Investigative Load: Scrutiny Intensifies

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has filed 82 investigation reports over the past three fiscal years, with a peak of 40 in 2023-24. Despite this increase, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs reports no verified rise in corporate fraud cases over the last five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:36 IST
SFIO's Growing Investigative Load: Scrutiny Intensifies
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has experienced a notable increase in its investigative workload, submitting 82 reports over the past three financial years, including a record 40 reports in 2023-24. This was revealed by the government on Tuesday.

Alongside these submissions, the SFIO was tasked with 26 cases by the corporate affairs ministry during the same timeframe. However, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, addressing the Rajya Sabha, remarked that there is no confirmed surge in corporate fraud cases to report.

Detailing the period after a query about the potential rise in fraud cases, Malhotra disclosed that out of 72 cases assigned to SFIO over five years, 40 reports were compiled for 2023-24 alone. Despite the number of investigations, no financial recoveries were made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025