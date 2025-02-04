Left Menu

Controversy and Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Political Outcry and Quest for 'Moksha'

Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, sparked controversy by suggesting that politicians should die at the Maha Kumbh to achieve salvation. He criticized mismanagement during a recent stampede, which reportedly left hundreds dead. Opposition and ruling parties clashed over the event's handling in Parliament.

In a contentious statement made on Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan, or Pappu Yadav, suggested that politicians should die at the Maha Kumbh to attain 'moksha,' sparking widespread controversy. His remarks came during a parliamentary debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address.

Yadav, representing Bihar's Purnea constituency, claimed that between 300 and 600 bodies were removed following a stampede on January 29 in Prayagraj, during the second 'Amrit Snan'. Official figures reported at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries. Yadav criticized the handling of the incident, stating that funerals were not conducted according to Hindu customs.

The tragedy continued to stir heated debate in Parliament as opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, condemned the government's alleged cover-up of the death toll. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP suggested a conspiracy behind the incident. The debate highlighted significant tensions over the management of the Maha Kumbh and its tragic consequences.

