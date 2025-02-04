Congo's Call for U.N. Action: Goma's Crisis
The Democratic Republic of Congo has requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council to address the crisis in Goma, which has been taken over by M23 rebels supported by Rwanda. The session, pending approval, is proposed to occur on February 7 in Geneva.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has urgently called for an emergency session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to address the pressing crisis in the eastern city of Goma. This city has recently fallen under the control of M23 rebels, who have received backing from Rwanda, according to a U.N. spokesperson reporting on Tuesday.
The request by Congo is subject to approval, but if accepted, the session is proposed to take place on February 7 in Geneva. The situation in Goma has raised significant international concern, driving the need for immediate attention and dialogue at the global level.
The mobilization for a U.N. session underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation, amid ongoing conflicts and regional tensions that have left the area vulnerable and in need of international intervention.
