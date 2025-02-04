Left Menu

Major Asset Seizure Linked to Chhattisgarh Coal Block Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 1,000 crore in assets from a company accused of fraudulently acquiring coal blocks in Chhattisgarh. The money laundering case, linked to a CBI investigation, alleges misuse of funds and fraudulent transactions involving RKM Powergen Private Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:54 IST
Major Asset Seizure Linked to Chhattisgarh Coal Block Scam
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has announced the seizure of assets worth Rs 1,000 crore, following searches at a Chennai-based company accused of fraudulently acquiring coal blocks in Chhattisgarh.

The raids targeted the premises of RKM Powergen Private Limited (RKMPPL) and its affiliates, including individuals such as Andal Arumugam and S. Arumugam, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED's action stems from a CBI case alleging wrongful acquisition of the Fatehpur East Coal Block, allocated by the Ministry of Coal.

It is alleged that project funds were misappropriated and laundered through foreign entities, leading to financial misconduct. A sum of Rs 912 crore in fixed deposits and mutual funds has been frozen, and crucial evidence seized, marking a critical step in uncovering financial irregularities in coal block allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025