Haj Suvidha App Enhances Pilgrimage Experience with Advanced Digital Solutions

The Government of India has introduced the Haj Suvidha App to revolutionize the Haj pilgrimage experience through digital innovation. This comprehensive mobile application aims to provide seamless assistance to Indian pilgrims, ensuring efficiency, convenience, and enhanced safety during their spiritual journey.

The Haj Suvidha App is designed to address key aspects of the pilgrimage by offering a wide range of features, including:

Training Modules: Educational content to help pilgrims prepare for their journey.

Accommodation & Flight Details: Real-time access to lodging and travel information.

Baggage Tracking System: QR code-based identification to reduce lost baggage incidents.

Emergency SOS Support: Quick access to emergency helplines.

Grievance Redressal & Feedback: A platform for resolving complaints and providing feedback.

Language Translation: A multilingual feature to facilitate communication.

Real-Time Monitoring: Government officials managing Haj operations in Saudi Arabia can track pilgrims and respond to emergencies swiftly.

Impact of the Haj Suvidha App in 2024

The app witnessed a high adoption rate among Indian pilgrims in Haj-2024:

Over 78,000 out of 1,75,025 pilgrims registered on the app.

More than 8,500 grievances and 2,100+ SOS calls were handled efficiently.

Significant reduction in missing baggage cases due to the QR code system.

Empowering Women Pilgrims

A major milestone was achieved in 2024 with 4,558 women undertaking Haj without a Mehram (male companion)—the highest number since the introduction of the Ladies without Mehram category in 2018. This reflects the Government’s commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment in religious pilgrimages.

Comprehensive Healthcare Support for Pilgrims

Recognizing the healthcare needs of Indian pilgrims, particularly the elderly, the Government of India deployed extensive medical facilities during Haj-2024:

Four medical centers in Makkah and one in Madinah, along with 17 dispensaries, operated 24/7.

A dedicated fleet of 24 ambulances was deployed for emergencies.

Medical teams conducted routine health monitoring, offering free consultations, medications, and treatment.

Critical patients received advanced care at Saudi hospitals, facilitated by Indian translators for effective communication.

A hydration program ensured pilgrims remained protected from extreme heat, including awareness campaigns on heat stress prevention.

Special provisions were made for hospitalized pilgrims to allow participation in essential rituals.

Strengthening Government Efforts in Pilgrimage Management

The Government of India remains dedicated to improving the welfare, safety, and convenience of Indian Haj pilgrims. Through advanced digital solutions, robust healthcare support, and progressive policy reforms, the Haj Suvidha App is transforming the pilgrimage experience. As the platform continues to evolve, it sets a global benchmark in using technology to facilitate large-scale religious journeys.

This information was provided by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Minority Affairs, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.