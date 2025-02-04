A concert hall in eastern Ukraine, transformed into a refuge for those fleeing the ongoing conflict, now grapples with a harsh new reality. The site, once filled with music, echoes with the lament of displaced locals.

The shelter's monthly expenditures amount to USD 7,000, heavily reliant on US humanitarian funding. However, President Trump's abrupt decision to freeze international aid has jeopardized crucial support.

This cessation of aid, crucial for logistics and staffing, intensifies the humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, Ukraine is left to seek alternative resources as the aid freeze's global repercussions unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)