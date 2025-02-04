Tragedy Strikes Izium: Russian Missile Attack Claims Lives

A devastating Russian missile strike in northeastern Ukraine has left five civilians dead and over 30 injured, according to officials. The assault targeted Izium's city council building, wreaking havoc in the town's central district.

Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, confirmed the use of a ballistic missile via Telegram. A 15-year-old girl is among the wounded, with three individuals undergoing surgery following the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack on social media, calling for military, economic, and diplomatic pressure on Russia. Rescuers continued efforts at the scene, as the town grapples with the aftermath of this brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)