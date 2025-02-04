Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Izium: Russian Missile Attack Claims Lives

A Russian missile attack in Izium, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of five civilians and injured more than 30, partially destroying the city council building. Ukrainian officials and President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, urging for increased pressure on Russia. Izium has seen significant strife since the start of the invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:44 IST
A devastating Russian missile strike in northeastern Ukraine has left five civilians dead and over 30 injured, according to officials. The assault targeted Izium's city council building, wreaking havoc in the town's central district.

Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, confirmed the use of a ballistic missile via Telegram. A 15-year-old girl is among the wounded, with three individuals undergoing surgery following the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack on social media, calling for military, economic, and diplomatic pressure on Russia. Rescuers continued efforts at the scene, as the town grapples with the aftermath of this brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

