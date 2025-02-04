Left Menu

Dramatic Reenactment: Chenthamara Taken to Scene of Double Murder

Chenthamara, accused of a brutal double murder, was taken by police to the crime scene for a recreation of events. The 58-year-old allegedly killed an elderly woman and her son in January. Police deployed a large force to ensure security amidst public outrage. The motive is said to be personal enmity.

In a bid to piece together the chilling events of a double homicide, police on Tuesday took custody of the accused, Chenthamara, escorting him to the scene of the crime for a detailed reconstruction.

The 58-year-old stands accused of slaying an elderly woman, Lakshmi, and her son, Sudhakaran, in broad daylight on January 27. A significant police presence was required to manage throngs of enraged locals demanding justice outside the Nenmara police station.

As security forces dispersed the crowd, Chenthamara led officers to the Pothundi site, retracing his escape through a forest. Previously accused of murdering Sudhakaran's wife in 2019, Chenthamara allegedly acted on a long-standing enmity between the families. Charged under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he awaits legal proceedings.

