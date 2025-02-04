Left Menu

Unyielding Agony: Gangs Plague Haiti's Elite Neighbourhood

Heavily armed gangs have attacked Haiti's elite neighbourhood of Kenscoff, killing at least 40 people. Despite warnings, police lack resources to repel the assault, which has left over 1,660 homeless. Gang violence, controlling 85% of Port-au-Prince, poses a looming threat to the nation's capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:43 IST
Unyielding Agony: Gangs Plague Haiti's Elite Neighbourhood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating attack by heavily armed gangs has struck the predominantly elite neighbourhood of Kenscoff in Haiti, leaving at least 40 people dead. Many of the victims were pastors, teachers, and children, though officials believe the death toll could be higher as access to some areas remains restricted.

The city's mayor, Jean Massillon, attributes the assault to the Viv Ansanm gang coalition, which has been indiscriminately targeting residents, sowing terror across the area. As police scramble for reinforcements, mass evacuation and a lack of supplies have compounded the tragedy, pushing over 1,660 people into homelessness.

Despite prior warnings of potential attacks in Port-au-Prince, law enforcement has been criticized for inadequate resources. The UN and Haitian police unions argue that better equipment and intelligence funding are needed to curb escalating gang violence, which threatens over 85% of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025