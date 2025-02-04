Unyielding Agony: Gangs Plague Haiti's Elite Neighbourhood

A devastating attack by heavily armed gangs has struck the predominantly elite neighbourhood of Kenscoff in Haiti, leaving at least 40 people dead. Many of the victims were pastors, teachers, and children, though officials believe the death toll could be higher as access to some areas remains restricted.

The city's mayor, Jean Massillon, attributes the assault to the Viv Ansanm gang coalition, which has been indiscriminately targeting residents, sowing terror across the area. As police scramble for reinforcements, mass evacuation and a lack of supplies have compounded the tragedy, pushing over 1,660 people into homelessness.

Despite prior warnings of potential attacks in Port-au-Prince, law enforcement has been criticized for inadequate resources. The UN and Haitian police unions argue that better equipment and intelligence funding are needed to curb escalating gang violence, which threatens over 85% of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)