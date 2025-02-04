Uganda's Surge: Soldiers, Strategy, and Suspicion in Congo

Uganda has intensified its military presence in eastern Congo by deploying more than 1,000 additional soldiers near conflict zones where M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, pose a persistent threat. This move marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, raising fears among local residents and international observers alike.

According to U.N. sources, the deployment increases Uganda's military force in the area to approximately 4,000-5,000 troops, officially supporting Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi's army against various rebel factions. However, the situation is further complicated by past allegations of Uganda's backing of the M23, an ethnic Tutsi-aligned group with historical ties to Rwanda.

The presence of Ugandan troops is officially part of Operation Shujaa, aimed at combating the Islamist Allied Defence Forces. However, with shifting alliances and overlapping interests, the dynamics in this mineral-rich region remain volatile, with Rwanda and Uganda historically being accused of exploiting Congo's resources.

