Shooting at Swedish Adult Education Centre Sparks Urgent Police Response

Five individuals were shot at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden. The extent of their injuries is unclear, and a suspect has not been apprehended. Students are being sheltered, while some parts of the school were evacuated. Sweden's Justice Minister is closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orebro | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a shocking incident, five people have been shot at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, located approximately 200 km west of Stockholm. The current condition of those injured remains unknown.

The Swedish police have yet to detain a suspect and are actively investigating the situation. Nearby buildings are providing shelter to students, while certain sections of the school have been evacuated as a precaution.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that the government remains in constant communication with law enforcement as the operation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

