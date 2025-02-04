Shooting at Swedish Adult Education Centre Sparks Urgent Police Response

In a shocking incident, five people have been shot at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, located approximately 200 km west of Stockholm. The current condition of those injured remains unknown.

The Swedish police have yet to detain a suspect and are actively investigating the situation. Nearby buildings are providing shelter to students, while certain sections of the school have been evacuated as a precaution.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that the government remains in constant communication with law enforcement as the operation continues.

