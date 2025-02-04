Left Menu

Donald Trump Jr. Faces Allegations Over Illegal Duck Hunt in Italy

Donald Trump Jr. allegedly violated environmental protection laws in Italy by hunting protected ducks. Two Italian lawmakers have urged action, with footage showing Trump Jr. in a conservation zone with a protected species. An investigation and response from Trump Jr. and Field Ethos are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:04 IST
Donald Trump Jr., son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is under scrutiny for allegedly breaking environmental laws during a duck hunting trip near Venice, Italy. Italian Green party lawmakers claim he hunted in a protected EU conservation zone, raising legal and environmental concerns.

Italian lawmakers Andrea Zanoni and Luana Zanella have filed parliamentary questions calling for action. Video evidence reportedly shows Trump Jr. with a protected ruddy shelduck, contravening EU and Italian wildlife protection laws. Such actions, if proven, are punishable by law in Italy.

The hunt, captured on video by Field Ethos, co-founded by Trump Jr., occurred on private land. The video mentions efforts to respect the environment, though the legality of the hunt during the specified time remains under investigation. Immediate responses from Trump Jr. and related parties are pending.

