Election Chaos in Delhi: AAP and BJP Clash Over MCC Violations

On the eve of the Delhi assembly elections, law enforcement registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) concerning violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kalkaji.

One FIR targeted Chief Minister Atishi and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while another accused two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of similar offenses.

Police reported that AAP's Kalkaji candidate, Atishi, was present with party supporters during incidents of interference with an officer on duty at Fateh Singh Marg. The event escalated into a confrontation, leading to the booking of two AAP members for allegedly assaulting a police constable.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also filed against BJP leaders Manish Bidhuri and Ravi Dayama on a complaint lodged by AAP. Atishi alleged that Bidhuri had been in the area despite not being a registered voter from Kalkaji.

The police further elaborated that Bidhuri and Dayama were found breaching the MCC protocols and thus faced legal action at Govindpuri Police Station.

In a subsequent incident, officers reported encountering a large gathering of AAP supporters alongside numerous vehicles. Despite repeated requests to disperse, the group violated prohibitory orders, prompting action from the police, according to DCP (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Officers attempting to document the scene reportedly faced obstruction and aggression from AAP workers, resulting in an assault on a head constable and the theft of his phone. A separate FIR was initiated for these actions.

When inquired if Atishi was specifically named in the FIRs, DCP Singh verified that measures were undertaken against all violators present.

Atishi expressed her dissatisfaction via social media, accusing the Election Commission of bias for the police actions taken against her. She highlighted perceived inequities in how both parties' actions were addressed and claimed her political rivals engaged in misconduct without repercussions.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, on the other hand, accused Atishi of reacting out of fear of losing the election, urging her to uphold the dignity of the office she holds.

