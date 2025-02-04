Left Menu

Manipur Tribunal to Decide Fate of Defector MLAs

The Manipur Speaker's Tribunal is set to hear an anti-defection case involving five JD(U) MLAs who joined the BJP after the 2022 state assembly elections. The case, filed by Manipur Congress VP Hareshwar Goswami, challenges the MLAs' eligibility to remain in the assembly.

In a significant political development, the Manipur Speaker's Tribunal announced it would hear the contentious anti-defection case involving five JD(U) MLAs who switched allegiance to the BJP after the 2022 assembly elections. The hearing is scheduled for February 7, according to legal representatives involved in the proceeding.

The disqualification petition was initiated by Hareshwar Goswami, vice-president of the Manipur Congress. Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh presided over preliminary discussions and declared that the next session would proceed on the aforementioned date, lawyer N Bhupendra Meitei revealed.

While JD(U) had secured six assembly seats in the March 2022 elections, five MLAs moved to the BJP recently. Among them, only Kh Joykishan has submitted a counter affidavit. Meanwhile, Congress has also lodged disqualification complaints against four NPP MLAs for supporting the BJP government, despite the party's official split.

