Manipur Tribunal to Decide Fate of Defector MLAs
The Manipur Speaker's Tribunal is set to hear an anti-defection case involving five JD(U) MLAs who joined the BJP after the 2022 state assembly elections. The case, filed by Manipur Congress VP Hareshwar Goswami, challenges the MLAs' eligibility to remain in the assembly.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the Manipur Speaker's Tribunal announced it would hear the contentious anti-defection case involving five JD(U) MLAs who switched allegiance to the BJP after the 2022 assembly elections. The hearing is scheduled for February 7, according to legal representatives involved in the proceeding.
The disqualification petition was initiated by Hareshwar Goswami, vice-president of the Manipur Congress. Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh presided over preliminary discussions and declared that the next session would proceed on the aforementioned date, lawyer N Bhupendra Meitei revealed.
While JD(U) had secured six assembly seats in the March 2022 elections, five MLAs moved to the BJP recently. Among them, only Kh Joykishan has submitted a counter affidavit. Meanwhile, Congress has also lodged disqualification complaints against four NPP MLAs for supporting the BJP government, despite the party's official split.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Jharkhand govt, local BJP leader on Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash defamation case for his remarks against Amit Shah.
BJP MP Raises Concerns Over Haste in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
BJP Accuses AAP of Fielding Most Candidates with Criminal Records
Congress Supports SP in High-Stakes Milkipur By-Election Against BJP
Political Tensions Escalate: AAP Accuses BJP's Verma of Attack Plot