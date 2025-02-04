Excise Department Seizes Rs 19 Lakh Worth of Smuggled Liquor in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth over Rs 19 lakh in Palghar district, officials reported. The liquor, transported illegally from Gujarat, was intercepted near Dundalwadi village on the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway.

Officials stated that a flying squad intercepted a tempo loaded with the illicit liquor. As excise officers approached, the suspects fled, abandoning the vehicle. Superintendent Sudhakar Kadam explained that the liquor was concealed beneath cardboard, with 300 bottles found to be brands banned in Maharashtra and meant for Daman and Diu.

The authorities confirmed the consignment was intended for illegal distribution within Maharashtra. With stringent laws against unauthorized liquor sale and increased surveillance, officials aim to prevent such smuggling. The source of the contraband is under investigation, with no arrests made thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)