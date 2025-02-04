Left Menu

Kerala Takes Steps to Address Prison Overcrowding

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has set up a high-level committee to address deficiencies in state prisons. The committee, comprising senior officials, will submit suggestions within three months. Key measures include shifting prisoners, finding new sites for prisons, and expediting construction of new facilities.

In response to pressing concerns about prison overcrowding, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the formation of a high-level committee to evaluate and address prison conditions.

The committee, consisting of senior officials from the Home and Finance departments, is tasked with delivering actionable recommendations within a three-month timeframe, focusing on reallocating inmates, expanding facilities, and improving current prison infrastructure.

Among the proposed solutions are relocating prisoners from crowded facilities to those with more available space, identifying new locations for large-scale prisons, and expediting ongoing construction projects to enhance prison capacity and conditions.

