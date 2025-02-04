Left Menu

Akal Takht Steps In: Revamping Shiromani Akali Dal's Membership

A newly appointed committee by the Akal Takht held its inaugural meeting to supervise the Shiromani Akali Dal's membership drive. This initiative comes after calls for unity and reform following past mistakes. The panel invites SAD's working president to clarify the party's stance on edicts given by Sikh authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:00 IST
Akal Takht Steps In: Revamping Shiromani Akali Dal's Membership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akal Takht-appointed committee has initiated its first meeting to oversee the membership drive of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The move, announced by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, aims to reestablish unity and legitimacy within the party, following past controversies and sanctions.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that the meeting, held in a positive atmosphere, gathered seven members who expressed their views openly. The committee's efforts are focused on unification, with an invitation extended to SAD Working President Balwinder Singh Bhundar for an upcoming meeting in Patiala.

Amid efforts to steer the party, Rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala criticized current leadership for bypassing Akal Takht mandates. He emphasizes the panel's role in ensuring adherence to Sikh temporal authorities, challenging recent unilateral actions by SAD's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025