Akal Takht Steps In: Revamping Shiromani Akali Dal's Membership

The Akal Takht-appointed committee has initiated its first meeting to oversee the membership drive of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The move, announced by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, aims to reestablish unity and legitimacy within the party, following past controversies and sanctions.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that the meeting, held in a positive atmosphere, gathered seven members who expressed their views openly. The committee's efforts are focused on unification, with an invitation extended to SAD Working President Balwinder Singh Bhundar for an upcoming meeting in Patiala.

Amid efforts to steer the party, Rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala criticized current leadership for bypassing Akal Takht mandates. He emphasizes the panel's role in ensuring adherence to Sikh temporal authorities, challenging recent unilateral actions by SAD's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)