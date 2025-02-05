Eskom Appoints Leslie Mkhabela as Lead Independent Director

In a move aimed at reinforcing governance and accountability, Eskom has appointed seasoned legal expert Leslie Mkhabela as its new Lead Independent Director. This decision is part of the utility’s broader strategy to enhance oversight and operational integrity amid ongoing efforts to stabilize South Africa’s power sector.

Mkhabela initially joined Eskom as a non-executive board member in October 2022, following an appointment by the late Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan. Now, he will assume a more pivotal role in ensuring transparency and strengthening corporate governance at the embattled power utility.

A Strategic Appointment for Enhanced Governance

Eskom Board Chairperson, Mteto Nyati, emphasized that the appointment of Mkhabela aligns with the board’s commitment to leaving behind a well-structured organization with strong internal controls.

“In our quest to strengthen governance and leave behind an organization with structures that have the necessary robust checks and balances, the Board deemed it necessary to appoint Mr. Mkhabela as a Lead Independent Director.

"We are happy that Mkhabela has accepted this important role, which he will occupy for the remainder of his term as an Eskom Board member. He has consistently demonstrated decisive, ethical, and inclusive leadership,” Nyati stated.

Extensive Legal and Governance Expertise

Mkhabela brings to Eskom more than 24 years of legal expertise, having worked extensively in South Africa’s regulatory and corporate environment. According to Eskom’s website, his experience spans a broad range of complex legal matters, including commercial litigation, arbitration, constitutional law, and regulatory compliance.

He has advised public and private entities, industry regulators, and high-net-worth individuals on intricate legal and governance matters. His excellence in legal practice has earned him recognition from Best Lawyers in the Dispute Resolution category.

A Leadership Shift Amid Broader Organizational Changes

Mkhabela’s appointment follows a series of leadership changes at Eskom, signaling the utility’s intent to rebuild public trust and improve operational efficiency. In recent months, Eskom has appointed Dr. Candice Hartley as Chief People Officer and Rivoningo Mnisi as Group Executive for Renewables, reflecting a broader transformation strategy.

As Eskom continues its efforts to address power supply challenges and implement governance reforms, Mkhabela’s role as Lead Independent Director is expected to be crucial in driving accountability, ensuring board independence, and supporting executive decision-making.

The appointment comes at a critical time when Eskom is under increasing scrutiny over its financial stability, load shedding crisis, and energy transition plans. With experienced leaders at the helm, the power utility aims to navigate these challenges while reinforcing good corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

Mkhabela’s tenure as Lead Independent Director will last for the remainder of his term as an Eskom board member, during which he is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of South Africa’s energy sector.