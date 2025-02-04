Left Menu

US to Deport 7.25 Lakh Indians as Illegal Immigrants: Rajeev Shukla

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla revealed the US plans to deport 7.25 lakh Indians, labelling them as illegal immigrants. This announcement was made during a parliamentary meeting. Concerns arise over their reintegration into India as they've established lives abroad. This comes amid tightened US immigration policies and an impending visit by PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla disclosed that the United States is planning to deport 7.25 lakh Indians, who have been categorized as illegal immigrants.

Shukla made this revelation at a parliamentary meeting of the external affairs ministry, expressing concern for the affected individuals who have spent years building their lives in the US.

This move by the US aligns with a broader crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump's administration, which is enforcing stricter immigration laws. Meanwhile, India is preparing for an upcoming visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

