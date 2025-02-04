US to Deport 7.25 Lakh Indians as Illegal Immigrants: Rajeev Shukla

In a recent announcement, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla disclosed that the United States is planning to deport 7.25 lakh Indians, who have been categorized as illegal immigrants.

Shukla made this revelation at a parliamentary meeting of the external affairs ministry, expressing concern for the affected individuals who have spent years building their lives in the US.

This move by the US aligns with a broader crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump's administration, which is enforcing stricter immigration laws. Meanwhile, India is preparing for an upcoming visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)