Trump Jr. Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Duck Hunt in Italy

Donald Trump Jr. is accused of violating Italian and EU environmental laws for hunting in a protected zone near Venice. Italian lawmakers are urging an investigation. The hunting trip was conducted with appropriate permits, but evidence highlights potential legal infractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:19 IST
Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of the former U.S. President, is reportedly under scrutiny for alleged violations of environmental laws during a hunting expedition in Italy. The accusations surface from Italian Green party lawmakers, who assert Trump Jr. hunted in a protected conservation zone near Venice.

The controversy revolves around a video showing Trump Jr. with a rare ruddy shelduck, a species protected by both the EU Birds Directive and Italian law. While hunting remains legal in Italy, it is subject to stringent regulations which critics argue were breached in this instance.

Trump Jr.'s representatives claim all hunting activities adhered to legal standards with proper permits. Nevertheless, Italian officials, including Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, are awaiting further reports to conclude the investigation.

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

