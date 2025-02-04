Trump Jr. Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Duck Hunt in Italy

Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of the former U.S. President, is reportedly under scrutiny for alleged violations of environmental laws during a hunting expedition in Italy. The accusations surface from Italian Green party lawmakers, who assert Trump Jr. hunted in a protected conservation zone near Venice.

The controversy revolves around a video showing Trump Jr. with a rare ruddy shelduck, a species protected by both the EU Birds Directive and Italian law. While hunting remains legal in Italy, it is subject to stringent regulations which critics argue were breached in this instance.

Trump Jr.'s representatives claim all hunting activities adhered to legal standards with proper permits. Nevertheless, Italian officials, including Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, are awaiting further reports to conclude the investigation.

