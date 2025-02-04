Left Menu

US Intensifies Deportation of Indian Migrants Using Military Aircraft

A US military transport aircraft has taken a group of Indian migrants back to India as part of President Trump's immigration crackdown. The effort, which coincides with a potential visit by Prime Minister Modi, is an example of Washington's push to remove illegal immigrants from the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A United States military transport aircraft has set off from Texas carrying Indian migrants, marking the first such deportation to India amid President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on illegal immigration.

The US embassy in New Delhi, while not directly commenting on this deportation, acknowledged the administration's strict enforcement of immigration laws, emphasizing the removal of those unlawfully residing in the country.

This development aligns with preparations for a potential visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, scheduled for mid-February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

