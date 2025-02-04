US Intensifies Deportation of Indian Migrants Using Military Aircraft

A United States military transport aircraft has set off from Texas carrying Indian migrants, marking the first such deportation to India amid President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on illegal immigration.

The US embassy in New Delhi, while not directly commenting on this deportation, acknowledged the administration's strict enforcement of immigration laws, emphasizing the removal of those unlawfully residing in the country.

This development aligns with preparations for a potential visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, scheduled for mid-February.

(With inputs from agencies.)