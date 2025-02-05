The Trial of Hadi Matar: An Attempt on Salman Rushdie's Life

The trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder renowned novelist Salman Rushdie, commenced on Tuesday. Jury selection began at the Chautauqua County Court in Mayville, New York, where Matar, 26, faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.

The attack occurred in August 2022 at the Chautauqua Institution, resulting in serious injuries to Rushdie, including the loss of his right eye and liver damage. Matar pleaded not guilty to the charges. Rushdie, author of 'The Satanic Verses,' continues to receive support despite a longstanding fatwa against him calling for his death.

In addition to state-level charges, Matar will face federal charges related to terrorism in a separate trial in Buffalo. These include accusations of attempting murder as an act of terrorism and providing material support to Hezbollah, a terrorist-designated organization in Lebanon.

