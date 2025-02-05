Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Poised for Intelligence Leadership Amid Controversy

Tulsi Gabbard's appointment as director of national intelligence moved forward as the Senate Intelligence Committee approved her nomination, despite concerns about her inexperience and past statements perceived as supportive of U.S. adversaries. The contentious nomination now heads to the full Senate for confirmation.

Updated: 05-02-2025 01:13 IST
Tulsi Gabbard's path to becoming the director of national intelligence took a significant step forward on Tuesday. Her nomination, one of the most controversial put forth by President Donald Trump, received backing from a Senate committee, overcoming significant concerns regarding her lack of experience in intelligence matters.

The nomination faced scrutiny partly due to Gabbard's prior statements, which some lawmakers interpret as sympathetic to foreign adversaries of the United States. This opposition, however, didn't prevent the Senate Intelligence Committee from pushing her candidacy forward to the full Senate.

Senator Tom Cotton, the chairman of the committee, announced that Gabbard's nomination was approved favorably, paving the way for a comprehensive Senate vote. As the process advances, debate over her fitness for the role is expected to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

