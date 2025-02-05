Ecuador Offers Support to Migrants with Scholarships and Stipends

On Tuesday, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa unveiled a range of support measures targeting undocumented Ecuadoreans living in the United States and returning migrants. Among these measures are scholarships and government-backed financial support.

In a message delivered on the social media platform X, Noboa emphasized the government's commitment by announcing $470 monthly stipends available for up to three months to assist with reintegration efforts for returning migrants.

As Noboa campaigns for reelection, key issues such as drug-related violence and unemployment have dominated public discourse in Ecuador, influencing the forthcoming Sunday vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)