Ecuador Offers Support to Migrants with Scholarships and Stipends

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa announced initiatives for undocumented Ecuadoreans in the U.S. and returning migrants, including scholarships and $470 monthly stipends for three months to aid reintegration. Noboa is seeking reelection amidst pressing issues like drug-related violence and unemployment.

Quito | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:24 IST
On Tuesday, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa unveiled a range of support measures targeting undocumented Ecuadoreans living in the United States and returning migrants. Among these measures are scholarships and government-backed financial support.

In a message delivered on the social media platform X, Noboa emphasized the government's commitment by announcing $470 monthly stipends available for up to three months to assist with reintegration efforts for returning migrants.

As Noboa campaigns for reelection, key issues such as drug-related violence and unemployment have dominated public discourse in Ecuador, influencing the forthcoming Sunday vote.

