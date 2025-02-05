US Deportation Drama: The Flight of 205 Punjabi Immigrants

A U.S. military aircraft is scheduled to bring back around 200 illegal Indian immigrants, primarily from Punjab, landing at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in India on Wednesday afternoon.

Initially expected to arrive in the morning, the specific details of the passengers remain unknown. Reports confirm that this U.S. military plane, a C-17, will be carrying 205 individuals from Punjab and neighboring regions.

Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the state government's preparation to welcome the immigrants while setting up counters at the airport.

The news has drawn a critical response from Punjab NRI Affairs Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who expressed disappointment with the U.S. government's deportation decision. Dhaliwal highlighted that these individuals contributed significantly to the U.S. economy and should have been granted permanent residency rather than deportation.

He emphasized that many entered the U.S. on work permits that have since expired, adding to their illegal immigrant status.

Dhaliwal plans to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar next week to address the concerns of Punjabis in the U.S. Furthermore, he advised against illegal travel methods while stressing the importance of skill development and education for global opportunities.

The current wave of deportation follows a crackdown initiated by U.S. law enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration, targeting those who entered the country through illegal means, including many from Punjab.

