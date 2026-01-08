Left Menu

ED conducts searches at I-PAC office in Kolkata

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:12 IST
ED conducts searches at I-PAC office in Kolkata
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata, along with some others, as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The I-PAC premises of its co-founder and director, Pratik Jain, are also being searched, they said.

More details are awaited.

