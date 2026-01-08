Left Menu

Bomb threat at Kasaragod district court triggers evacuation

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:08 IST
Bomb threat at Kasaragod district court triggers evacuation
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat was received at the district court here on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of the complex for inspection of the premises, police said.

The threat was received around 11 am on the official email id of the district court.

''Immediately, the bomb squad was deployed to carry out inspections and the court complex was evacuated. Nothing has been found so far,'' a senior police officer said.

He further said the District Police Chief has instructed that a case be registered and an investigation be launched if the threat was found to be a hoax.

One of the lawyers standing outside the court complex, after it was evacuated, told a TV channel that the email came from Tamil Nadu.

The lawyer said the police asked everyone to clear the court premises and were carrying out an inspection.

Last year, there were several instances of bomb threats being sent by email to various government offices and even airports in the state, and all of them turned out to be fake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled wanted Yemen separatist leader out of country

Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled wanted Yemen separatist leader out of coun...

 United Arab Emirates
2
ED conducts searches at I-PAC office in Kolkata

ED conducts searches at I-PAC office in Kolkata

 India
3
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at residence of IPAC chief Prateek Jain amid ongoing ED raids.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at residence of IPAC chief Prateek Ja...

 India
4
Akhilesh urges PDA voters to guard against deletion of names from electoral rolls

Akhilesh urges PDA voters to guard against deletion of names from electoral ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026