Delhi's Crucial Electoral Battle: A Call to Shape the Future

Arvind Kejriwal and other political leaders call on Delhi voters to recognize the importance of their vote in the ongoing assembly elections. Emphasizing moral and political significance, they appeal for participation to shape a better future. The election features a contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress with results due February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:36 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly polls begin, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has urged voters to see their ballots as a foundation for a brighter future. Emphasizing education and healthcare, he argues for the significance of each vote in shaping the city’s path forward.

Chief Minister Atishi added to the appeals, casting the election as a battle between 'good and evil,' urging votes for progress. Meanwhile, BJP president Virendra Sachdeva appealed to citizens to back his party for a 'clean, well-governed' Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers to protect their rights. The tense election involves all major parties—AAP, BJP, and Congress—vying for control in the capital, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

