NAPA Urges Punjab to Aid Deportees Amid Increasing Immigration Crackdown

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has called on the Punjab government to create a rehabilitation fund for young individuals being deported from the US. With rising deportations, lack of proper support could exacerbate unemployment and mental health issues in the state, warns NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:42 IST
  • India

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has made a pressing call to the Punjab government to establish a crucial rehabilitation fund aimed at assisting young men and women deported from the United States.

NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal addressed concerns about the lack of resources for returnees, which could lead to severe social and economic issues in the state. He emphasized the consequences of inaction, such as increased unemployment, mental health problems, and potential involvement in illegal activities.

With a US military plane expected to land in Amritsar carrying 205 deported immigrants, many face dire situations upon their return. Chahal urged the government to support their reintegration through skill development, employment, and mental health programs. He also called for collaboration with organizations like NAPA to create effective strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

