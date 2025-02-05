Left Menu

Burglar Builds Rs Three Crore Bungalow for Girlfriend with Stolen Wealth

A 37-year-old burglar from Solapur, Maharashtra, was arrested for a theft in Bengaluru involving ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh. Over two decades, he amassed wealth, building a luxurious Rs three crore bungalow for his girlfriend. His criminal trail was uncovered through extensive CCTV evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:53 IST
Burglar Builds Rs Three Crore Bungalow for Girlfriend with Stolen Wealth
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious burglar has been apprehended in Bengaluru for stealing ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh, according to local police. The suspect, Panchakshari Swamy, allegedly amassed wealth over two decades, using the spoils to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Swamy's exploits began in 2003 when he was still a minor. His career in burglary and theft allowed him to finance a Rs three crore bungalow for his actress girlfriend in Kolkata. The thief, who is married with children, was also linked to other actresses.

Police traced Swamy's involvement in a recent theft using footage from over 200 CCTV cameras. Upon his arrest, authorities seized gold and silver ornaments and a firearm. Swamy preferred operating alone, targeting unoccupied houses, and changing his attire post-theft to elude suspicion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025