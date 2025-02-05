Burglar Builds Rs Three Crore Bungalow for Girlfriend with Stolen Wealth

A notorious burglar has been apprehended in Bengaluru for stealing ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh, according to local police. The suspect, Panchakshari Swamy, allegedly amassed wealth over two decades, using the spoils to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Swamy's exploits began in 2003 when he was still a minor. His career in burglary and theft allowed him to finance a Rs three crore bungalow for his actress girlfriend in Kolkata. The thief, who is married with children, was also linked to other actresses.

Police traced Swamy's involvement in a recent theft using footage from over 200 CCTV cameras. Upon his arrest, authorities seized gold and silver ornaments and a firearm. Swamy preferred operating alone, targeting unoccupied houses, and changing his attire post-theft to elude suspicion.

(With inputs from agencies.)