Burglar Builds Rs Three Crore Bungalow for Girlfriend with Stolen Wealth
A 37-year-old burglar from Solapur, Maharashtra, was arrested for a theft in Bengaluru involving ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh. Over two decades, he amassed wealth, building a luxurious Rs three crore bungalow for his girlfriend. His criminal trail was uncovered through extensive CCTV evidence.
A notorious burglar has been apprehended in Bengaluru for stealing ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh, according to local police. The suspect, Panchakshari Swamy, allegedly amassed wealth over two decades, using the spoils to fund a lavish lifestyle.
Swamy's exploits began in 2003 when he was still a minor. His career in burglary and theft allowed him to finance a Rs three crore bungalow for his actress girlfriend in Kolkata. The thief, who is married with children, was also linked to other actresses.
Police traced Swamy's involvement in a recent theft using footage from over 200 CCTV cameras. Upon his arrest, authorities seized gold and silver ornaments and a firearm. Swamy preferred operating alone, targeting unoccupied houses, and changing his attire post-theft to elude suspicion.
