Major Infrastructure Upgrades at Waitangi Treaty Grounds: $7.1M for Māori Economic Development

A significant infrastructure upgrade at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, backed by $10.2 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), is making solid progress, with new facilities opening in time for the 185th Waitangi Day commemorations this week. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announced the progress while also unveiling a new $7.1 million investment in Māori economic development projects in Northland and Taranaki.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Upgrades Underway

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds, a site of national and historical significance, are receiving necessary infrastructure improvements to maintain their status as New Zealand’s premier cultural and tourism destination. Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka emphasized the importance of these upgrades:

“The Waitangi Treaty Grounds are a nationally significant site for all New Zealanders, and it is crucial they are maintained at the highest level,” said Mr. Potaka. “The site is Northland’s No.1 tourist destination, attracting more than 160,000 visitors last year, including around 50,000 on Waitangi Day alone. These infrastructure improvements will ensure the site remains fit for purpose year-round.”

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones noted that the facilities at the Waitangi grounds were nearing the end of their lifespan and required upgrades.

“I am pleased that work has progressed well in time for this year’s events, ensuring that essential amenities such as bathrooms and parking facilities are in place,” Mr. Jones said.

The remaining phases of the upgrade are scheduled for completion by November 2026, with the total project cost estimated at $10.65 million. The initial funding announcement was made in November last year alongside a $10.1 million investment in infrastructure improvements at Rātana Pā near Whanganui.

New $7.1M Investment in Māori Economic Development

In addition to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds upgrade, the Ministers announced a further $7.1 million in grants from the RIF to support enabling infrastructure in three Māori economic development projects in Northland and Taranaki.

“We understand that access to capital is a major barrier for Māori entities and businesses,” Mr. Jones said. “The RIF aims to be a vital source of investment for Māori-led regional infrastructure projects that demonstrate merit but struggle to secure funding from other sources.”

Due to the structure of Māori land ownership, many Māori businesses face challenges in securing loans, as collectively owned whenua (land) often cannot be used as collateral. Investing in the Māori economy is vital for bolstering New Zealand’s broader economic growth. Research from Business and Economic Research Limited and the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment indicates that the Māori economic contribution to New Zealand’s GDP grew from $17 billion (6.5% of GDP) in 2018 to $30 billion (8.4% of GDP) in 2023.

The three RIF-funded projects include:

Te Kao Community Microgrid (Te Tai Tokerau): A $3 million grant will support the construction of a solar- and wind-powered microgrid connected to a community battery in Te Kao village, ensuring a reliable and affordable energy supply for the community and local businesses.

A $3 million grant will support the construction of a solar- and wind-powered microgrid connected to a community battery in Te Kao village, ensuring a reliable and affordable energy supply for the community and local businesses. Ngā Wāhi Tapu o Pukerangiora (Taranaki): A $2.8 million grant will fund tourism infrastructure at Pukerangiora Pā, a historically significant site, to enhance cultural tourism opportunities in the region.

A $2.8 million grant will fund tourism infrastructure at Pukerangiora Pā, a historically significant site, to enhance cultural tourism opportunities in the region. Waimamaku Community Solar Resilience Programme (Te Tai Tokerau): A $1.3 million grant will enable the installation of solar power and battery systems across multiple businesses and community facilities, ensuring a consistent and resilient power supply.

Ongoing Government Commitment to Māori Infrastructure

These investments build on the Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting Māori communities through infrastructure development. In September, a $5.8 million grant was allocated to improve water infrastructure at Parihaka in Taranaki, a historically significant site of passive resistance and peace during the New Zealand Land Wars.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fostering regional economic growth and resilience through targeted infrastructure investments that empower Māori communities and strengthen local economies.