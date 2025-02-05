Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Outcry

President Donald Trump's proposal to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip, displacing millions of Palestinians, has shattered decades of U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and faced condemnation from regional powers, including Saudi Arabia. The plan risks destabilizing the Middle East, according to critics.

Updated: 05-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:18 IST
In a surprising announcement that defies decades of U.S. policy, President Donald Trump declared his intention for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East.' The move, which involves resettling Palestinians elsewhere, has rapidly drawn regional condemnation.

Particularly vocal in opposition is Saudi Arabia, a significant regional power, which rejected any plans to displace Palestinians from their land. The Saudi foreign ministry reiterated its stance against establishing ties with Israel without a Palestinian state, contradicting Trump's claims.

Amid fears of further instability in the Middle East, Palestinian officials expressed grave concerns about another 'Nakba,' or catastrophe, reminiscent of past displacements. The international community remains on edge as diplomatic efforts face severe challenges.

