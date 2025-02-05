Left Menu

Absconding Hotelier Arrested After Attempted Assault Incident

A hotelier named Devadas was arrested in Thrissur district for allegedly attempting sexual assault on a woman employee, who sustained injuries while trying to escape. Devadas had been on the run, but police apprehended him following a tip-off. The case has sparked a manhunt for his accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, police arrested a hotelier identified as Devadas in Thrissur district on Wednesday. He had been absconding after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a female employee, who suffered injuries jumping from a building to escape.

Authorities apprehended Devadas during a bus journey following a tip-off about his movements. The arrest followed the woman's disclosure of her ordeal to the police, highlighting ongoing concerns about workplace safety and abuse.

A manhunt is now underway for his accomplices, Riyas and Suresh, who remain at large. The arrested hotelier is due to face charges under various sections of the law, while the victim continues to recover at the medical college hospital with stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

