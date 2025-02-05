Daring Snatch-and-Run at Bhadrak Market

In an audacious incident that occurred in Odisha's Bhadrak town, two motorcycle-borne thieves snatched a gold chain from a woman police inspector at a local vegetable market, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Police Inspector Monalisa Kar, was in plain clothes purchasing vegetables when the snatching took place on Tuesday evening. Upon raising an alarm, vigilant market-goers gave chase and successfully apprehended one of the suspects, though the other managed to escape the scene with the stolen jewelry.

Inspector In Charge Ajay Sudarshan Bage of Bhadrak Town police station revealed that the detained individual is currently undergoing interrogation, with efforts ongoing to capture the second thief involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)