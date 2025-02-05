Left Menu

Daring Snatch-and-Run at Bhadrak Market

In a daring incident at Bhadrak town's vegetable market, two thieves on a motorcycle snatched a gold chain from a police inspector, Monalisa Kar, who was in plain clothes. Locals managed to catch one thief, while the other absconded with the chain. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:54 IST
In an audacious incident that occurred in Odisha's Bhadrak town, two motorcycle-borne thieves snatched a gold chain from a woman police inspector at a local vegetable market, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Police Inspector Monalisa Kar, was in plain clothes purchasing vegetables when the snatching took place on Tuesday evening. Upon raising an alarm, vigilant market-goers gave chase and successfully apprehended one of the suspects, though the other managed to escape the scene with the stolen jewelry.

Inspector In Charge Ajay Sudarshan Bage of Bhadrak Town police station revealed that the detained individual is currently undergoing interrogation, with efforts ongoing to capture the second thief involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

