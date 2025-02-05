Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for 1992 Punjab Fake Encounter Officers

A special court in Mohali sentenced two former Punjab Police officers to life imprisonment for a 1992 fake encounter. The officers were convicted of murdering Baldev Singh and Lakhwinder Singh and were penalized with hefty fines. The case was investigated by the CBI after a Supreme Court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:22 IST
A special court in Mohali has sentenced two former police officers from Punjab to life in prison, marking a significant judgment in the case of a 1992 fake encounter in Amritsar.

Special CBI Judge Rakesh Gupta pronounced the verdict, imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the accused. Former SHO Gurbhinder Singh and ASI Parshotam Singh were convicted of killing Baldev Singh and Lakhwinder Singh under fabricated circumstances.

The investigation by the CBI followed a Supreme Court mandate, uncovering false implications against the victims, who were wrongfully portrayed as terrorists. The case reflects broader scrutiny by the CBI into unclaimed body cremations by Punjab police during that era.

