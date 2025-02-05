Left Menu

Kerala Man Dupes Public with Fake CSR Scheme, Faces Arrest

A 26-year-old named Anandu Krishnan was arrested for allegedly duping people in Kerala by promising items at half price using fake claims of corporate CSR funds. He reportedly defrauded over Rs 20 crore through bogus societies and consultancies. Multiple cases are registered against him for cheating.

  • Country:
  • India

A man in Kerala has been apprehended for allegedly deceiving the public of more than Rs 20 crore. Anandu Krishnan, aged 26, promised goods at half price by falsely claiming access to corporate CSR funds, according to local police reports.

Anandu Krishnan crafted a fake society and several consultancies, persuading people to invest in return for discounted items like scooters and home appliances. He asserted he was in charge of managing CSR funds for numerous companies, though he admitted under interrogation to having never received such funds.

Authorities have registered multiple cheating cases against him, revealing that his fraudulent activities spanned several districts throughout the state. The investigation continues, with some political connections also under scrutiny for possible involvement in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

