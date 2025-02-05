Tragedy Strikes: Ohio Warehouse Shooting Leaves One Dead, Five Wounded

Ohio police are actively searching for a gunman responsible for a shooting at a warehouse in New Albany, which left one person dead and five wounded, according to city officials. The suspect has been identified, and authorities are working to bring them into custody. The warehouse was evacuated, ensuring the safety of all employees.

In a statement to NBC4, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the violence as a "targeted type of attack," though details have been withheld. No prior altercation occurred, and the motive remains unclear. A firearm was discovered at the scene, but specifics regarding the weapon have not been disclosed.

Police swiftly responded to reports of the active shooter, securing the KDC/One warehouse, a key player in the personal care industry. Images from local media reveal a heavy police presence at the location. The wounded individuals are receiving medical care, as confirmed by New Albany's Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, Josh Poland.

