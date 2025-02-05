First Batch of Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar from U.S.
A US military aircraft transported 104 Indian deportees, including many from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, landing in Amritsar on Wednesday. This marked the first batch deported by the US under President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Reports suggest discrepancies in the total number of deportees.
On Wednesday, a US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian deportees arrived at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar, according to sources.
The aircraft touched down at 1.55 pm. Among the deportees, 30 hailed from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, three from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.
While initial reports claimed a higher number of 205 deportees, official confirmation is still awaited. This represents the first group of illegal Indian immigrants deported under President Trump's new crackdown on immigration.
