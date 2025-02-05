Left Menu

First Batch of Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar from U.S.

A US military aircraft transported 104 Indian deportees, including many from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, landing in Amritsar on Wednesday. This marked the first batch deported by the US under President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Reports suggest discrepancies in the total number of deportees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:11 IST
First Batch of Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar from U.S.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian deportees arrived at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar, according to sources.

The aircraft touched down at 1.55 pm. Among the deportees, 30 hailed from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, three from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

While initial reports claimed a higher number of 205 deportees, official confirmation is still awaited. This represents the first group of illegal Indian immigrants deported under President Trump's new crackdown on immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025