Democracy's Lifeline: The Power of Voting

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the importance of voting as the foundation of democracy, highlighting its role as a fundamental right essential for maintaining democratic governance. He praised India's democratic process and the efficiency of the Election Commission in ensuring smooth elections.

Updated: 05-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:24 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the critical importance of voting, describing it as the 'oxygen for democracy.' Speaking to reporters, he emphasized that exercising one's franchise is the greatest right afforded to citizens.

Dhankhar, accompanied by his spouse Sudesh, participated in voting for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. He reiterated that voting forms the core of democratic rights.

Praising India's democratic system, Dhankhar noted its status as the largest and most vibrant democracy, where electoral processes ensure changes in power or governance stability. He commended the Election Commission for efficient conduct of elections using advanced technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

