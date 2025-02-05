EU Court Upholds Poland's Euro 320 Million Fine Over Judicial Reforms

The European Union's General Court has rejected Poland's complaints regarding the 320 million euros in fines imposed over contested judicial reforms.

In 2021, Poland found itself at odds with Brussels following a verdict that its disciplinary system for judges was incompatible with EU standards. This disagreement not only froze EU funds to Warsaw but also led to substantial fines.

The General Court upheld the fines, emphasizing that the EU commission's recovery of the penalties adhered to EU law. Poland retains the option to appeal to the EU Court of Justice.

