EU Court Upholds Poland's Euro 320 Million Fine Over Judicial Reforms
The European Union's General Court dismissed Poland's complaints over 320 million euros in fines related to judicial reforms. The fines stemmed from Poland's disciplinary system for judges, deemed non-compliant with EU laws. Poland's appeal was unsuccessful, but it can still challenge the ruling at the EU Court of Justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:03 IST
The European Union's General Court has rejected Poland's complaints regarding the 320 million euros in fines imposed over contested judicial reforms.
In 2021, Poland found itself at odds with Brussels following a verdict that its disciplinary system for judges was incompatible with EU standards. This disagreement not only froze EU funds to Warsaw but also led to substantial fines.
The General Court upheld the fines, emphasizing that the EU commission's recovery of the penalties adhered to EU law. Poland retains the option to appeal to the EU Court of Justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
