Left Menu

EU Court Upholds Poland's Euro 320 Million Fine Over Judicial Reforms

The European Union's General Court dismissed Poland's complaints over 320 million euros in fines related to judicial reforms. The fines stemmed from Poland's disciplinary system for judges, deemed non-compliant with EU laws. Poland's appeal was unsuccessful, but it can still challenge the ruling at the EU Court of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:03 IST
EU Court Upholds Poland's Euro 320 Million Fine Over Judicial Reforms
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia

The European Union's General Court has rejected Poland's complaints regarding the 320 million euros in fines imposed over contested judicial reforms.

In 2021, Poland found itself at odds with Brussels following a verdict that its disciplinary system for judges was incompatible with EU standards. This disagreement not only froze EU funds to Warsaw but also led to substantial fines.

The General Court upheld the fines, emphasizing that the EU commission's recovery of the penalties adhered to EU law. Poland retains the option to appeal to the EU Court of Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025