Sri Lanka Intensifies Naval Patrols Amidst Fishermen Disputes

Sri Lanka has heightened its naval patrols to curb illegal bottom trawling by Indian fishermen in its waters. The issue remains a point of contention in India-Sri Lanka relations, leading to arrests and diplomatic protests. Recent incidents include injuries to Indian fishermen during naval confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has announced an increase in its naval patrol activities to prevent Indian fishermen from conducting illegal bottom trawling within the nation's territorial waters. This move comes as both countries frequently arrest fishermen for accidentally crossing maritime borders.

"We have ramped up patrolling and arrests," said Nalinda Jayathissa, Sri Lanka's government spokesman and Minister of Information. The government insists on maintaining this pressure while engaging in dialogue with Indian authorities.

Fishermen disputes have strained India-Sri Lanka ties, with reports of the Sri Lankan Navy firing at Indian fishermen and seizing their vessels. The recent injury of five Indian fishermen during a navy apprehension has sparked strong diplomatic protests from India, emphasizing that force is 'unacceptable' under any circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

