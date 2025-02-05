Sri Lanka Intensifies Naval Patrols Amidst Fishermen Disputes

Sri Lanka has announced an increase in its naval patrol activities to prevent Indian fishermen from conducting illegal bottom trawling within the nation's territorial waters. This move comes as both countries frequently arrest fishermen for accidentally crossing maritime borders.

"We have ramped up patrolling and arrests," said Nalinda Jayathissa, Sri Lanka's government spokesman and Minister of Information. The government insists on maintaining this pressure while engaging in dialogue with Indian authorities.

Fishermen disputes have strained India-Sri Lanka ties, with reports of the Sri Lankan Navy firing at Indian fishermen and seizing their vessels. The recent injury of five Indian fishermen during a navy apprehension has sparked strong diplomatic protests from India, emphasizing that force is 'unacceptable' under any circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)