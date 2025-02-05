Morolong Calls to Secure Future of Community Media Amid Financial and Digital Challenges

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has urged policymakers, businesses, and civil society to collaborate in securing the sustainability of community media by providing essential support, resources, and governance structures.

Speaking at the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) Community Media Consultative Forum at the Khayelitsha Thusong Centre on Tuesday, Morolong underscored the crucial role of community media in fostering democracy, shaping public opinion, and amplifying marginalised voices.

30 Years of Democracy: Recognising the Role of Community Media

The Forum served as a platform for key stakeholders—including government representatives, community media practitioners, industry partners, and regulatory bodies—to reflect on the past 30 years of community media in South Africa’s democracy. Discussions focused on the sector's contributions, challenges, and pathways to sustainability in the face of digital transformation and financial strain.

Morolong highlighted the transformative role of community media, which has provided a voice to underrepresented communities, preserved local identity, and facilitated grassroots storytelling. He stressed that ensuring the sector's survival is not just a media industry concern but a broader societal responsibility.

“The sustainability of community media is not just a sectoral issue; it is a societal imperative. Policymakers, regulators, businesses, and civil society must work together to provide the tools, resources, and frameworks necessary for community media. This sector is far more important than we sometimes acknowledge,” said Morolong.

Challenges Facing Community Media: Financial Struggles and Governance Gaps

Despite its contributions, Morolong acknowledged that community media is under threat, primarily due to financial instability, governance weaknesses, and complex regulatory frameworks.

He pointed out that traditional advertising revenue models are becoming less viable, forcing community media organisations to explore alternative funding strategies, such as local business partnerships, grant funding, and membership-based revenue models.

“The greatest challenge facing community media today is financial insecurity. Traditional advertising models are no longer sustainable. We need to encourage creative revenue streams—partnerships with local businesses, leveraging grant funding, and implementing membership programs can provide much-needed financial stability,” he noted.

Morolong further emphasized the need for strong governance in community media organisations to ensure accountability, transparency, and ethical management. However, he noted that many outlets lack the skills and resources to implement effective governance structures.

“Strong governance is the backbone of community media sustainability. Many organisations struggle due to a lack of policies, leadership training, and financial management skills. Investing in board member training, simplifying compliance processes, and reducing bureaucratic hurdles are essential steps toward sector resilience,” he said.

Digital Transformation: A Key to Future-Proofing Community Media

With the rise of digital platforms, community media faces the challenge of adapting to a rapidly evolving media landscape. Morolong encouraged embracing digitalisation as a tool to expand reach, engage wider audiences, and improve revenue opportunities.

Additionally, he suggested that community events and workshops could serve a dual purpose—generating revenue while strengthening relationships between media outlets and the communities they serve.

“Community events and workshops not only generate income but also foster stronger connections with the people they serve. Community media is not just a medium of information—it is an instrument of empowerment. It educates, informs, unites, and safeguards marginalised voices,” he said.

A Call to Action: Strengthening Support for Community Media

Morolong called on all stakeholders—government, industry, and the public—to actively support community media, warning that failure to address its sustainability would silence critical voices in society.

“Community media plays a crucial role in supporting democracy and shaping social and political discourse. Without sustainable solutions, we risk losing an essential pillar of our society. We must act now to protect and empower this sector,” he concluded.

The Forum reaffirmed the importance of collaborative efforts in securing a future where community media can thrive despite financial and technological challenges. Key discussions will inform future policies aimed at strengthening and supporting community-driven media across South Africa.