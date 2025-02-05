India Tightens Quality Standards with New Quality Control Orders

In a decisive move to enhance product standards and support domestic manufacturing, the Indian government has rolled out Quality Control Orders for more than 150 goods. These orders range across a wide spectrum of products including household and industrial materials, ensuring stricter safety and performance criteria.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is tasked with implementing these new mandates. Notably, the list of affected products encompasses items like vacuum cleaners, stainless steel utensils, and massage appliances. The compliance timeline varies across sectors, with electrical appliances required to meet standards by March 20.

Beyond electronics, the furniture and steel industries will also adhere to updated norms. By increasing the number of products subject to QCOs from 106 in 2014 to over 732 by October 2024, the initiative underscores India's strategic intent to limit substandard imports and boost the quality of domestically manufactured goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)