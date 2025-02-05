Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Ousted Leader Sheikh Hasina from India

Bangladesh's interim government is attempting to extradite ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where she has resided since last year amidst significant legal actions, including accusations of crimes against humanity. The International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants, and diplomatic efforts are underway to ensure her trial.

Updated: 05-02-2025 16:25 IST
The interim government of Bangladesh is engaged in efforts to secure the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. This comes amid significant legal proceedings, including accusations involving crimes against humanity and genocide.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury confirmed that the government is actively working to bring back those charged by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal. Meanwhile, diplomatic and legal maneuvers are in motion to apprehend those abroad.

The International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants against Hasina, who fled to India last year after a student-led protest ended her 16-year rule. Efforts continue to facilitate her return, with Red Notices anticipated to be issued by Interpol soon.

