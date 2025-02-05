EU Court Upholds Record Fine Against Poland in Judicial Dispute
A record 320 million euros fine imposed by the EU on Poland for judicial system reforms under a conservative government has been upheld. The European Commission was within its rights to withhold funds, marking a significant point in EU-Poland relations under Poland's rotating presidency within the bloc.
The European Union's high court has upheld a substantial 320 million euros fine against Poland, following the country's failure to adhere to judicial reforms previously mandated by the EU. The decision, announced on Wednesday, emphasizes the EU's rigid stance on judicial independence and adherence to democratic principles within member states.
The fine was imposed after Poland, under a conservative government, refused to dismantle a judicial disciplinary chamber, leading to tensions with the EU. The ruling confirms the European Commission's legal standing to withhold financial aid from Poland. Despite the election of a pro-rule of law government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the fine's objection continues its legal course.
This decision is a part of broader EU efforts to enforce democratic standards across its member states, notably challenging nationalist governments in Poland and Hungary. Poland, now under the EU's rotating presidency, experiences tight diplomatic engagement with the bloc, reflecting ongoing negotiations and compliance measures.
