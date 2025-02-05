Tripura's Transformation: From Landlocked to Land-Linked
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlights Tripura's transformation from landlocked to land-linked, emphasizing peace and development due to agreements with outlawed groups and improved connectivity under the BJP-led government. He praised the Manik Saha-led administration for its inclusive recruitment drive for multi-tasking staff in the state.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasized that Tripura has transitioned from being 'landlocked' to 'land-linked'. This transformation, he stated, is a result of agreements with outlawed groups, bringing both peace and prosperity to the northeastern state.
Addressing an event from New Delhi, Shah praised the efforts of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura. He claimed that in the past seven years, they have achieved more than what Congress and the Left Front managed during their decades-long administration.
Highlighting advancements in connectivity, Shah noted improvements in land, air, and rail links between Tripura and the rest of the country. Additionally, he commended the Manik Saha-led state government for executing a fair recruitment drive for 2,806 multi-tasking staff positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- land-linked
- landlocked
- Amit Shah
- BJP
- peace
- prosperity
- development
- connectivity
- recruitment
ALSO READ
BJP's UCC Push: Reflecting Ambedkar's Ideals Amidst Congress Criticism
Delhi BJP Chief Slams Kejriwal Over Religious Remarks
BJP's Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of Code Violation
AAP vs BJP: Allegations and Temple Politics Amidst Delhi Poll Heat
SC rejects Jharkhand's plea against HC order quashing FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari in 2022 airport violations case.