Tripura's Transformation: From Landlocked to Land-Linked

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlights Tripura's transformation from landlocked to land-linked, emphasizing peace and development due to agreements with outlawed groups and improved connectivity under the BJP-led government. He praised the Manik Saha-led administration for its inclusive recruitment drive for multi-tasking staff in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:11 IST
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasized that Tripura has transitioned from being 'landlocked' to 'land-linked'. This transformation, he stated, is a result of agreements with outlawed groups, bringing both peace and prosperity to the northeastern state.

Addressing an event from New Delhi, Shah praised the efforts of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura. He claimed that in the past seven years, they have achieved more than what Congress and the Left Front managed during their decades-long administration.

Highlighting advancements in connectivity, Shah noted improvements in land, air, and rail links between Tripura and the rest of the country. Additionally, he commended the Manik Saha-led state government for executing a fair recruitment drive for 2,806 multi-tasking staff positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

