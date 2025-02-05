Left Menu

MP Calls for Stand on Immigration: A Clash of Borders and Morals

CPI(ML) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh urges the Indian government to clarify its stance on deportation of Indian immigrants from the US. He denounces xenophobic policies under Trump and stresses the need to protect Indian citizens' rights amid challenges to the H-1B visa program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:20 IST
MP Raja Ram Singh has called for the Indian government's immediate clarification on its stand regarding the deportation of Indian immigrants from the United States. In a pointed letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Singh articulated concerns over India's assurance to repatriate 18,000 nationals tagged as 'illegal'.

Singh underlined that the contribution of Indian immigrants has been crucial to several US industries, thereby highlighting the paradox of the current policies. "US firms have thrived on immigrant workforces, especially in IT and healthcare sectors," Singh noted, pointing at the irony of the current deportation stance.

The MP criticized the prevailing xenophobic sentiment since Donald Trump's presidency, which has exacerbated with recent deportations. Singh stressed India's need to defend its nationals, demanding a principled stance against US policies infringing on the rights and dignities of Indian professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

