High Court Dismisses Sandip Ghosh's Petition on Charge Postponement

In a significant legal development, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College. Ghosh had sought to delay the framing of charges against him in a case involving alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

The petition urged a review of orders by the special CBI court in Kolkata, a request countered by additional solicitor general Asok Kumar Chakrabarti. The CBI, which took over investigations at the High Court's behest, presented related documents to the special court, asserting the investigation's integrity.

Following the rejection of Ghosh's plea, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh underscored the urgency of the trial. The High Court previously directed expedited proceedings to address charges against all accused, following substantial public and judicial interest in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)