US Military Plane Lands in India with Deported Immigrants: A New Chapter in Immigration Policy
A U.S. military plane carrying 104 deported Indian illegal immigrants arrived in India amidst immigration discussions between President Trump and PM Modi. The use of military aircraft for deportation marks a new development. The event reflects ongoing strategic ties and immigration policies between India and the U.S.
A landmark event unfolded as a U.S. military plane, filled with 104 deported Indian illegal immigrants, landed in India, marking a significant move in President Donald Trump's immigration agenda. This occurred just a week ahead of Trump's anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.
In a first, Washington utilized a military aircraft for this purpose, illustrating the Trump administration's inclination to use military resources to enforce its immigration policies. The migrants landed in Amritsar, Punjab, completing a journey that started in Texas, highlighting deeper discussions on migration issues between the two nations.
As India and the U.S. strengthen their strategic partnership, efforts to address irregular migration continue. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has engaged with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to tackle these concerns, while India prepares to verify and take back illegal immigrants. With the U.S. as India's top trading partner, these immigration policies will further shape bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
