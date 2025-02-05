Left Menu

US Military Plane Lands in India with Deported Immigrants: A New Chapter in Immigration Policy

A U.S. military plane carrying 104 deported Indian illegal immigrants arrived in India amidst immigration discussions between President Trump and PM Modi. The use of military aircraft for deportation marks a new development. The event reflects ongoing strategic ties and immigration policies between India and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:39 IST
US Military Plane Lands in India with Deported Immigrants: A New Chapter in Immigration Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A landmark event unfolded as a U.S. military plane, filled with 104 deported Indian illegal immigrants, landed in India, marking a significant move in President Donald Trump's immigration agenda. This occurred just a week ahead of Trump's anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

In a first, Washington utilized a military aircraft for this purpose, illustrating the Trump administration's inclination to use military resources to enforce its immigration policies. The migrants landed in Amritsar, Punjab, completing a journey that started in Texas, highlighting deeper discussions on migration issues between the two nations.

As India and the U.S. strengthen their strategic partnership, efforts to address irregular migration continue. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has engaged with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to tackle these concerns, while India prepares to verify and take back illegal immigrants. With the U.S. as India's top trading partner, these immigration policies will further shape bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025